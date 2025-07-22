Provider Of Bulk Voice Services In Delhi NCR

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 22, 2025 5:47 am - Mishtel is a leading cloud telephony solutions provider, offering advanced communication tools such as bulk SMS, voice broadcasting, IVR, WhatsApp Business API, Google RCS, and cloud call center solutions.

Delhi NCR, India – 21/07/25 – In today's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, voice communication remains one of the most impactful tools for connecting with large audiences instantly. Mishtel Services Pvt. Ltd, a trusted name in Delhi NCR's telecom and marketing space, is leading the way with its high-performance bulk voice messaging solutions designed for businesses, institutions, and organizations of all sizes.

With the increasing need for immediate and multilingual communication, Mishtel's bulk voice call services allow brands to broadcast pre-recorded voice messages to thousands of recipients in seconds. These messages can be customized in regional languages, ensuring inclusivity and greater emotional connection with the target audience. Whether for alerts, customer reminders, election campaigns, surveys, event promotions, or emergency notifications, Mishtel delivers fast, scalable, and affordable solutions with unmatched reliability.

"At Mishtel, we believe in simplifying communication and making it more impactful," said a company spokesperson.“Our voice broadcasting platform is built to support high-volume outreach while maintaining crystal-clear audio quality and excellent delivery rates. We cater to businesses across education, retail, politics, healthcare, and BFSI sectors who rely on us for real-time, direct engagement.”

Why Choose Mishtel Voice Services?

Support for multiple regional languages

Real-time delivery reports and analytics

High-quality voice clarity and uptime guarantee

Easy-to-use platform with secure API integration

Compliance with TRAI and DND regulations

24x7 customer support and technical assistance

Mishtel's technology infrastructure is hosted on a robust and scalable cloud platform, enabling seamless delivery and performance even during high traffic. This allows clients to launch large-scale campaigns without infrastructure constraints or quality drops.

As a pioneer in cloud telephony, Mishtel continues to invest in innovation and customer-centric solutions. With the rising demand for personalized voice marketing, the company remains committed to helping brands connect smarter and faster in a competitive market.

About Us:

Mishtel Services Pvt. Ltd. is a premier provider of cloud telephony and communication solutions in India. With a diverse portfolio that includes bulk SMS, voice broadcasting, IVR systems, WhatsApp Business API, Google RCS messaging, and cloud call center platforms, Mishtel empowers businesses to build deeper customer relationships and improve communication efficiency. Known for its reliability, security, and ease of use, Mishtel is the trusted choice for thousands of businesses looking to elevate their communication strategy.

Contact Information:

Email: ...

Website:

Phone: +91-9066667575