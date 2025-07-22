ACE Group Unveils 'Ace The Nest' - Premium Studio Apartments On Yamuna Expressway
Greater Noida, India – ACE Group, a trusted name in Indian real estate, proudly unveils its latest residential project, Ace the Nest, offering contemporary studio apartments located on the vibrant Yamuna Expressway. With urban convenience, luxury amenities, and a strategic location, Ace the Nest is designed to meet the evolving needs of today's homebuyers and investors.
About Ace the Nest – A New Benchmark in Studio Living
Ace the Nest Yamuna Expressway stands out as a thoughtfully planned community featuring well-designed studio apartments ideal for working professionals, young families, and real estate investors. With its strategic location in Sector 22A, Greater Noida, the project offers fast access to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and the upcoming Jewar International Airport.
Each Ace the Nest studio apartment features smart layouts, premium specifications, modular kitchens, and ample natural lighting. Whether you are looking for a compact luxury home or a high-return investment opportunity, Ace the Nest delivers on both fronts.
Project Highlights
Location: Sector 22A, Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida
Property Type: Fully-equipped Studio Apartments
Connectivity: Proximity to Metro Stations, Expressways, Jewar Airport
Amenities: Clubhouse, Landscaped Greens, Gym, Jogging Tracks, Kids' Play Area
Possession: Under construction with attractive payment plans
Why Invest in Ace the Nest Yamuna Expressway?
Strategic Growth Zone – Yamuna Expressway is witnessing rapid infrastructure growth with major developments including Film City and Sports City.
Rental Potential – With high demand from professionals and students, Ace the Nest studio apartments offer excellent rental yields.
Affordable Luxury – Competitive pricing and attractive offers make this project ideal for first-time buyers and investors.
“With Ace the Nest, we aim to offer a smart lifestyle solution in a location with exponential growth potential. It's not just a home - it's a future-forward investment,” said a spokesperson for ACE Group.
Market Demand & Value Growth
Yamuna Expressway has emerged as one of NCR's most promising real estate corridors, driven by world-class infrastructure, highway connectivity, and upcoming mega-projects. Ace the Nest Yamuna Expressway is positioned to benefit from this surge, offering modern urban living in the heart of a fast-developing region.
The project's smart unit sizes and pricing structure make it accessible to young professionals, frequent travelers, and NRIs seeking a compact yet upscale residence in NCR.
Call to Action
Now is the perfect time to book your dream studio apartment at Ace the Nest. With limited units, special pre-launch pricing, and flexible payment plans, early buyers stand to gain significant value.
Visit the official project site to download the brochure, check floor plans, or book your site visit today:
Contact for Media Inquiries
ACE Group – Corporate Communications
Sector 22-A Greater Noida
Email: ...ital
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
