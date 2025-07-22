Theresa Rose Bajt, Ph.D., Achieves Telepsychology Authorization In 42 States

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 22, 2025 7:49 am - Dr. Bajt Authorized by The Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards (ASPPB) and PSYPACT Commission

ST. LOUIS, MO – May 20, 2025 – The Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards (ASPPB) and PSYPACT Commission have granted Theresa Rose Bajt, Ph.D., the authority to practice telepsychology in 42 states.

Dr. Bajt Is a dedicated and compassionate mental health professional based in St. Louis, MO.

The Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT®) is an interstate compact designed to facilitate the practice of telepsychology and the temporary in-person, face-to-face practice of psychology across state boundaries.

The prestigious designation underscores Dr. Bajt's commitment to the highest standards of educational, examination and conduct requirements, having successfully completed rigorous board assessments without any disciplinary actions.

The stringent, time-intensive process stems from her deep desire to provide high-quality, compassionate therapy to individuals nationwide based on her three decades of private practice. Specialties include adult ADHD/ADD, anxiety, depression, divorce/separation, general coping skills, grief, manic depression/bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, relationship dynamics and career concerns.

Dr. Bajt has lived on both coasts and now the Midwest bringing a wealth of experience and perspective to her practice. This allows her to connect with clients from various backgrounds and understand their unique challenges.

“I wanted to reach and support as many people as possible,” said Dr. Bajt.“My life and professional experiences have enriched my understanding of the culture and economic variances throughout our nation. I believe it is essential for mental health services to reflect and respect those differences.”

As telepsychology continues to grow, Dr. Bajt is excited to break down geographical barriers ensuring that individuals in remote areas or underserved communities have access to essential mental health care.“In today's fast-paced world, it's vital that mental health support can be accessed conveniently and effectively in a safe and inclusive space for all clients, no matter where they come from.”

To join Dr. Bajt's wait list call 314-872-7792.

For information on PSYPACT visit

About Dr. Theresa Rose Bajt, Ph.D.

Dr. Bajt's experience includes over three decades of practice and co-authoring articles in such publications as the New York Times, When Laws And Values Conflict: A Dilemma For Psychologists, and in the Journal of the American Psychologist, Therapist-Patient Sexual Intimacy Involving Children And Adolescents. She was named the recipient of the Impact Award, granted to one woman each year who makes a significant artistic or scientific contribution that changes the lives of or improves the psychological welfare of children. In addition, she was voted a 2023 Top Woman in Medicine by the organization Find A Top Doc, named a St. Louis Top Doc in 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2023, and has authored research cited across the US and internationally.