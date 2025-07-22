Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fastrack Ends The Mountains Vs Beaches Debate With The New Oceanyx Collection

2025-07-22 10:03:08
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: 22nd July, 2025: Fastrack, India's most loved youth fashion brand, dives into the age-old“mountains vs beaches” debate and unapologetically picks a side. Introducing Oceanyx, a new collection of ocean-inspired watches made for those who choose waves over summits, and flow over structure. Channeling the ocean's refreshing unpredictability, Oceanyx is designed for those who drift, chill, and move like the ocean. That's the spirit the collection captures - refreshing, unpredictable, and effortlessly cool.

The Oceanyx collection takes cues from the ocean, both in form and feeling. Think wave-textured dials, marine-hued ceramic straps, and subtle details like a whale fin second hand, echoing the depth and movement of life underwater. The campaign heroes this inspiration by building a world where ocean energy meets personal expression - inviting a tribe that moves fluidly, embraces their flow, and answers the call of the sea. Because honestly, the waves are always calling.

“At Fastrack, putting our own spin on things means making it feel bold, relevant, and never too predictable,” says Danny Jacob, Head of Marketing at Fastrack.“The mountains vs beaches debate has always been a fun one, but this time, the ocean has won hands down. Some days it's wild, some days it's calm, and most days it's unpredictable. That's exactly the energy Oceanyx brings. It's made for people who move with the tide, go with the flow, and always bring their own vibe - whether it's chill or full chaos.

Priced between ₹3,795 and ₹9,795, the collection brings bold, ocean-inspired style straight to your wrist –and has something for everyone. These are available across Fastrack stores, online at fastrack Titan World and leading e-commerce platforms.

About Fastrack:

Fastrack is India's iconic youth brand, always in tune with what's next in fashion and culture. With bold designs and a finger on the pulse of the latest culture and trends, Fastrack empowers the young and the young-at-heart to express themselves.

