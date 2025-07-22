403
Pwc India Expands Presence In The NCR With State-Of-The-Art Facility In Gurugram
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22 July 2025 – PwC India today announced the opening of its new office in DLF Downtown 4, Gurugram - its sixth facility in the NCR. Spread across 125,000 sq. ft., the new office will be home to the firm's growing workforce in the region. This expansion brings PwC India's total capacity in the NCR to nearly 8,000 people-nationally PwC India employs close to 30,000 people across 20 locations. The office will feature innovation hubs, client experience zones, and collaborative spaces designed to foster creativity, enhance service delivery and support the firm's multidisciplinary approach to solving complex problems and creating disruptive value for its clients.
At the opening, Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, said,“The opening of our sixth office in the NCR region represents the continued demand of our services and trust of our clients. As a people business, our offices are always centered around our clients and employees. Our new office has been designed as an open, flexible, Gen Z friendly workspace created to challenge the conventions of traditional workplaces. The contemporary workplace design and bold interiors that are aligned with our refreshed brand identity, will support balance, collaboration, and innovation-giving our people what they need to thrive and bring their best every day, and our clients the experience they expect.”
Elaborating on the strategic significance of the new office, Krishan added,“The NCR offers a vibrant professional ecosystem that aligns perfectly with PwC India's ambitious growth and innovation objectives. By expanding in the dynamic hub of Gurugram, we are making a long-term investment in our promising future-one that will help us grow and go further by continually attracting the best talent from this region.”
This expansion also underscores PwC India's commitment to its people value proposition- Grow Here. Go Further-providing a supportive environment where everyone can grow professionally and achieve their full potential. Earlier this month, PwC in India was recognised among the Top 100 Best Companies To Work For and among India's Best WorkplacesTM in Professional Services by the Great Place to Work® Institute, marking the third consecutive year the firm has earned this prestigious accolade.
In line with its strategic growth plans, PwC India is also planning further expansion of its operational footprint, with two new offices slated to open in Mumbai in 2025. The move reflects the firm's ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the financial hub of the country, offering flexibility to employees to work out of their preferred office locations in the city and better serve clients across the country.
About PwC
At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum.
