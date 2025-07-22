Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Sec. Gen. Discusses UNAMI Efforts With UN Official


2025-07-22 10:02:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 22 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, received Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Al-Hassan on Tuesday.
According to a statement by the General Secretariat, the meeting discussed UNAMI efforts, in addition to other regional and international issues.
The Secretary General stressed GCC's support of ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability in Iraq, underscoring the importance of preserving its safety, territorial integrity, and full sovereignty. (end)
