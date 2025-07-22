Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 80 Apply To Run For Cameroon's Presidency

Over 80 Apply To Run For Cameroon's Presidency


2025-07-22 10:02:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

YAOUNDE: Over 80 candidates have submitted applications to run for Cameroon's presidency, said the country's electoral body Elections Cameroon (Elecam) on Tuesday.

On the list of applicants released by Elecam were incumbent President Paul Biya, and opposition leaders Maurice Kamto and Joshua Osih.

Two former ministers and allies of Biya, Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maigari, also applied for the presidential candidacy, which involves seven females and 26 independent candidates.

The final list of those qualified to run for the election will be published 60 days before the voting day after Elecam reviews the applications.
The presidential election will begin on October 12, 2025.

MENAFN22072025000063011010ID1109832363

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search