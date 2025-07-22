Over 80 Apply To Run For Cameroon's Presidency
YAOUNDE: Over 80 candidates have submitted applications to run for Cameroon's presidency, said the country's electoral body Elections Cameroon (Elecam) on Tuesday.
On the list of applicants released by Elecam were incumbent President Paul Biya, and opposition leaders Maurice Kamto and Joshua Osih.
Two former ministers and allies of Biya, Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maigari, also applied for the presidential candidacy, which involves seven females and 26 independent candidates.
The final list of those qualified to run for the election will be published 60 days before the voting day after Elecam reviews the applications.
The presidential election will begin on October 12, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment