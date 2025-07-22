Firm Led By Father And Two Sons Joins Cetera Seeking Community

Ironwood Family Wealth Advisors joins Cetera Investors from Osaic

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes Ironwood Family Wealth Advisors (Ironwood), led by founder Torsten "Tor" Saile, and his sons Tyler Saile and Tanner Saile, who left Osaic to affiliate with Cetera. The trio's practice, which has approximately $158 million in assets under administration as of July 14, 2025, is now part of Cetera Investors* – a unique community within the Cetera RIA and Branches channel. The Sailes joined Cetera seeking a firm that aligns with their relationship-focused approach to financial planning.

Tor Saile founded Ironwood Family Wealth Advisors nearly 30 years ago, growing the firm into a multi-generational practice. Tyler Saile joined as an advisor in 2018, followed by his brother Tanner Saile who stepped into an operational role as an administrative assistant in 2019. Tanner Saile works closely with the firm's long-time operations manager, Karen Alleva. The sons' early exposure to financial services shaped their path into the industry, and today, they help clients pass down financial knowledge across generations.

"For us, this business is all about relationships. We cherish the tight-knit relationship we have as a family-run business and we're particular about the relationships we take on and maintain with our clients," Tor Saile said. "Cetera's reputation was one of the strongest in the industry, but what really stood out to us right away were the relationships – those personal connections and a collaborative environment that we felt with the leadership team. That gave us a degree of comfort we didn't feel with the other firms we'd been talking to."

Tyler Saile shares his father's values, working closely with clients' children and grandchildren to instill financial literacy early.

"It can get tricky sometimes mixing family with business – but there's also no limit to the trust that I feel working with my dad and brother," Tyler Saile said. "I never felt pressured to follow in my father's footsteps. This is something I'm passionate about. I take a lot of pride in my work and in adopting my father's philosophy that doing the right thing for people will lead to good outcomes in the long term."

For Tor Saile, the decision to move to Cetera was about setting the firm up for future growth and preparing his sons for leadership. He said he feels reassured by how seamlessly Cetera has empowered his sons by providing the tools and connections they need to thrive.

"We're committed to growth and building out our team, adding advisors and the resources needed to bring our clients the highest quality experience possible," Tor Saile said. "Additionally, Cetera's specialized resources for high-net-worth clients align perfectly with our mission, ensuring we have the solutions and platforms to serve this market effectively. At the same time, the community offered through Cetera Investors' unique model has proven invaluable by allowing my sons to connect, learn and grow alongside experienced advisors. What I appreciate most is that it's not just me guiding them anymore. Tyler and Tanner now have an entire support system behind them, setting them up for long-term success."

Head of Cetera Investors John Lefferts welcomed the Sailes, underscoring their dedication to client-first financial planning and firm growth, saying: "Tor, Tyler, Tanner and Karen bring the kind of thoughtful approach to their practice that aligns perfectly with Cetera's mission. Their decision to join Cetera reflects our ability to provide top-tier service and support alongside industry-leading technology. We are excited to welcome this dynamic group and look forward to supporting their continued success."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of June 30, 2025, Cetera manages approximately $590 billion in assets under administration and $263 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Wealth Services LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

* Cetera Investors is a marketing name of Cetera Investment Services. Securities and Insurance Products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

