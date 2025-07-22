Ilt Jones, Veteran Location Manager On Captain Marvel, Transformers, And Iron Man, Set To Receive The LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For over three decades he has been a key figure in the world of Location Management with some additional credits including "Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," "Eternal," "The Suicide Squad," "Heist," and "Hellboy." His work in television includes "The X-Files," "Big Love," and "Carnivàle."

"Ilt Jones has long exemplified the artistry, leadership and dedication that define the very best of our profession. His remarkable body of work has helped shape some of the most iconic cinematic worlds of our time, and his influence continues to inspire generations of location professionals. We are proud to honor Ilt with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award-not only for his extraordinary career, but also for the legacy he continues to build within our industry," says LMGI President John Rakich.

"Shutting down streets and blowing things up, that's my specialty," says Jones. From scouting the perfect cinematic backdrops to trekking the Camino de Santiago, he has a passion for exploring the world, and his creative eye has set the scene for movie journeys to Hong Kong, Prague, Greece, Cambodia, Jordan, Egypt and Thailand, among many other exotic locations. He has shot at three Wonders of the World, over 20 World Heritage sites, the Kennedy Space Center, and countless national parks and military bases. He has said, "As has proved the case so often, my life experience during the course of my work has transcended the mere utilitarian execution of my job-I have been so lucky to watch and learn about life as it is lived in so many different parts of the world."

The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative contributions of location professionals in film, television, commercials, and film commissions from around the globe, and celebrate the art and craft of location scouting and management. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV, Period TV, Television Anthology/MOW/Limited Series, Commercials, and Film Commissions.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial, and print production industries, dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers or Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.

