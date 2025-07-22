INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Abacus Global Management, Inc.- ABL
NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABL ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Abacus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research a report entitled "Abacus Global Management: This $794 Million SPAC Is Yet Another Life Settlements Accounting Scheme Manufacturing Fake Revenue By Systematically Underestimating When People Will Die." The report alleges that Abacus incorporated a change in its portfolio valuation methodology to make Abacus appear more profitable that it actually is. The report also alleges that Abacus uses questionable methodologies for calculating life expectancy estimates and identified historical "red flags" associated with Abacus's co-founders.
On this news, Abacus's stock price fell $1.64 per share, or 21.47%, to close at $6.00 per share on June 5, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
