INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Harrow, Inc. - HROW

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Harrow, Inc. ("Harrow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HROW ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Harrow and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On May 8, 2025, Harrow issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Harrow reported revenue of $47.8 million, missing consensus estimates of $57.0 million and -$1.9 million in adjusted EBITDA, falling short of the expected $11.9 million.
On this news, Harrow's stock price fell $1.00 per share, or 4.07%, to close at $23.59 per share on May 8, 2025.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
