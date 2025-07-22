Travel Vaccines Strategic Business Analysis Report 2025-2030 Emerging Traveler Segments And Risk Destinations Fuel Market Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|281
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2024
|13.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|18.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Travel Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising International Travel and Cross-Border Movement Drives Demand for Pre-Travel Vaccinations Increased Awareness of Endemic Disease Risks in Emerging Destinations Fuels Preventive Vaccine Uptake Growth in Business, Educational, and Medical Tourism Supports Volume Demand Expanded Inclusion of Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Hepatitis, and Meningococcal Vaccines in Pre-Travel Protocols Regulatory Requirements for Entry Into Certain Countries Drive Compliance-Driven Vaccine Demand Use of Combination and Single-Dose Formulations Improves Convenience and Reduces Missed Doses Growth in Private Clinics and Travel Health Centers Enhances Access to Targeted Immunizations Increased Awareness Campaigns by Health Ministries and Airlines Support Preventive Measures Seasonal Travel Peaks Correlate With Vaccine Appointment Upticks in Urban Markets Availability of Pre-Filled Syringes and Multi-Dose Packs Improves Distribution Efficiency Travel Health App Integrations Support Vaccine Reminders and Record Management Adoption in Backpacking, Volunteer, and High-Risk Travel Segments Sustains Niche Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS | Some of the 44 companies featured in this Travel Vaccines market report include:
- Abbott Laboratories ALK-Abello A/S AstraZeneca PLC Bavarian Nordic A/S CSL Limited F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG GlaxoSmithKline plc Janssen Pharmaceuticals (J&J) Merck & Co., Inc. Moderna Inc. (if included) Novartis AG Novavax, Inc. Pfizer Inc. Qiagen NV Sanofi S.A. Valneva SE
