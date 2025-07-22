MX Welcomes Mark Nelson As New Chief Technology Officer To Accelerate Platform Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEHI, UTAH, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, Inc., today announced an important change in technology leadership with the appointment of Mark Nelson as its new Chief Technology Officer. He brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling engineering and product teams in high-growth environments.

"Mark Nelson is the perfect addition to our MX leadership team. He brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and proven leadership at scale," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MX. "He has built and led some of the world's most demanding engineering organizations, and his passion for building product-minded teams with a strong bias for execution makes him the ideal leader for our next chapter. I'm confident Mark will continue to accelerate our platform innovation, strengthen our client partnerships, and help us deliver even greater value as we work to empower the world to be financially strong.”

Previously, Mark was Senior Vice President of Technology at Marqeta, where he led card issuing and payment processing, banking, risk, and data teams. Before Marqeta, he led engineering efforts at Tableau (a Salesforce company), focusing on integrating Tableau's technologies into Salesforce and Slack, and building out its marketplace. He also helped scale Twilio's data and billing platforms, as well as spent 12 years at Salesforce building hyperscale data infrastructure and shaping the early Salesforce Platform and CRM products.

“MX is a company known for its mission, taking ownership, and caring deeply about serving its clients, partners, and the industry at large. I'm thrilled to join MX at such a pivotal time. I see tremendous potential to unlock new value for our clients through data-driven innovation, platform extensibility, and a relentless focus on execution,” said Mark Nelson.

Mark succeeds Chief Product and Technology Officer Wes Hummel, who played a key role in continuing to elevate MX's engineering culture to new heights - building on a legacy as a place where top engineers choose to build leading technology in one of the most impactful industries at a company with a powerful mission. Wes will remain a close partner during this transition.

