First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results



Net income was $18.6 million compared to $11.4 million reported for the same period of 2024;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.57 compared to $0.96 for the same period of 2024;

Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024;

Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million compared to provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter 2024; and Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $24.9 million compared to $16.2 million for the same period in 2024.1



The Corporation further reported results for the six months ended June 30, 2025:



Net income was $37.0 million compared to $22.3 million reported for the same period of 2024;

Diluted net income per common share of $3.12 compared to $1.89 for the same period of 2024;

Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2024;

Provision for credit losses was $3.9 million compared to provision of $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $50.6 million compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2024.1



1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation's performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation's peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2025 were $3.88 billion versus $3.20 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $680 million or 21.25%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $35 million or 0.92% from $3.84 billion as of March 31, 2025. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025, were $3.90 billion compared to $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $693 million or 21.62%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $42.6 million or 1.11% from $3.85 billion as of March 31, 2025. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented“We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we have experienced our 7th consecutive quarter of loan growth. We also had another record quarter of net interest income and saw our net margin expand to 4.15%. We expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.11 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $537 million, or 13.06%. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits remained stable when compared to March 31, 2025. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.66 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $4.13 billion as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $22.9 million or 0.49% from $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $860 million, and time deposits were $710 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $749 million and $586 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025, was $587.7 million compared to $530.7 million on June 30, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in April and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on July 15, 2025.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $49.59 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $44.92 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.67 per share, or 10.40%. Tangible Book Value per share was $39.74 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $37.12 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.62 per share or 7.06%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.58% at June 30, 2025, compared to 9.14% at June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was a record $52.7 million, compared to $39.3 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.4 million, or 34.0%. Interest income increased $13.4 million and interest expense increased $29 thousand year over year. As mentioned by in the president's comments above, loan growth has continued for seven consecutive quarters, which contributed to steadily increasing net interest income.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 4.15% compared to the 3.57% reported at June 30, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2025, were $9.8 million versus $15.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.25% as of June 30, 2025, versus 0.50% as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $10.2 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period 2024.

Net Charge-Offs

In the second quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.7 million compared to $4.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation's allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2025, was $47.1 million compared to $38.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.21% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.20% as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased one basis point from 1.22% as of March 31, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $10.4 million and $9.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $38.3 million compared to $32.7 million in 2024.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 59.37% for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, versus 64.56% for the same period in 2024.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $4.2 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 18.58% compared to 16.29% for 2024.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

E:




