Lotlinx Q2 Quarterly Vincensus Report Highlights Affordability-Driven Surge For Hybrids And ICE, Market Headwinds For Evs

DETROIT, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx , the auto industry's first and only VIN Performance platform built to help dealers maximize profitability, announced today its Q2 2025 Quarterly Vincensus Report , the most comprehensive quarterly inventory report in the industry. Leveraging over 24 billion proprietary VIN-level data points and more than a decade of machine learning innovation, the report offers accurate, unparalleled insights into the current state of the automotive retail market for both new and used vehicles, inventory risk, vehicle sales, consumer preferences, and markdown/pricing strategies. Click here to access the full Q2 Quarterly Vincensus Report .

Market Outlook:

The second quarter of 2025 opened with robust sales activity, initially spurred by a tariff-driven rush that subsided by late spring, giving way to a market fueled by affordability. Hybrids and ICE (gas) vehicles saw a significant 7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) sales increase, even as new electric vehicle (EV) sales declined 2% despite rising inventory. As affordability remained top of mind for consumers, a $10,000 average price gap between new EVs and ICE, and a $7,000 premium over hybrids left EV sales lagging, except in the used market, where closer price parity drove an 11% spike in used EV purchases.

Looking ahead, Lotlinx anticipates a sales cooldown through the remainder of 2025, with automaker incentives and digital-first engagement strategies becoming increasingly vital for retailers adapting to economic headwinds.

Key Findings

Inventory and Pricing Trends



New vehicle day supply decreased by 4 days QoQ to 61 days, up 1 day year-over-year (YoY)

Used vehicle day supply increased by 2 days QoQ to 40 days, up 2 days YoY

Aged ending inventory for used vehicles climbed 7% QoQ to 49%

Ending inventory listed at an average price of $28,888, nearly $2,000 higher than units sold in Q2 Carryover for new vehicles decreased 5% QoQ to 51%; used decreased 6% to 43%



EV, Hybrid, and ICE Performance



New hybrid and ICE sales rose 7% QoQ, while new EV sales declined 2% despite a 22-day supply increase to 100 days

Used EV sales jumped 11% QoQ as the price gap narrowed, while used hybrid and ICE volumes held steady

Average new EV price dropped 2% QoQ to $54,943, while gasoline vehicles saw a 2% increase in list price for both new and used segments New hybrids and EVs saw aged ending inventory both rise over 7% QoQ, with used ICEs aging most by 7%

Brand-Specific Insights



Acura started the quarter with the largest decrease in new carryover (down 17% to 40%). Acura's ADX contributed 10% of brand sales, while new EV inventory dropped 58% QoQ.

Audi experienced the largest new sales drop (down 13% QoQ), with Q5 inventory falling 32%. Used E-Tron sales spiked 77% QoQ as average list price dropped 18%.

BMW's X3 returned as best-seller. The I7 saw 53% of inventory not viewed daily (up 15% QoQ). The I5 had the highest percent aged over 30 days among used units (73%).

Cadillac saw carryover rise 29% YoY, led by the Vistiq debut (4% of sales) and a strong quarter for XT4.

Chevrolet's Equinox EV sales surged 64%, while Blazer EV finished with the highest percent of inventory marked down at 71%. Silverado EV used prices dropped 22%.

Chrysler achieved a 12% QoQ drop in aged inventory - the largest decrease in the market. Dodge increased new sales 10% QoQ, with Charger Daytona driving a 12% YoY price increase; it also saw the largest YoY drop in aged sold units (down 24%).



Lotlinx Customer Performance

Despite persistent pressures from aging and price, Lotlinx clients continued to outperform. Lotlinx dealers averaged 6% less aged new inventory and 5% less for used vehicles compared to non-Lotlinx dealers. Furthermore, 63% of new vehicle brands and 89% of used vehicle brands powered by Lotlinx outperformed the broader market.

“Affordability and VIN-level precision are defining today's winners,” said Len Short, Executive Chairman of Lotlinx .“Our Q2 Vincensus data shows that Lotlinx dealers, armed with real-time, VIN-specific insights, are achieving faster sales, sharper pricing, and stronger profits, even as the market gets tougher.”

Click here to download the Q2 Quarterly Vincensus Report .

About Lotlinx

Founded in 2012 and based out of Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN-specific data solutions for inventory risk management. The Lotlinx platform provides automobile dealers and manufacturers with enhanced operational control over their retail business. Leveraging state-of-the-art real-time data and machine learning technology, Lotlinx provides a precision retailing solution that enables dealers to automatically adapt to market dynamics, mitigating inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies. To learn more about Lotlinx, please visit .

