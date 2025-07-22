Health Drinks Market Size To Surpass USD 144.44 Billion By 2034, Driven By Wellness Trends And Gut-Health Innovations
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 4%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 97.58 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 101.48 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 144.44 Billion
|Dominated Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Health Drinks Market Segmental Analysis
Type Analysis
Why Did Fresh Packaged Fruit Juice Dominate the Health Drinks Market in 2024?
The fresh packaged fruit juices segment dominated the health drinks market in 2024 , due to its multiple health benefits. Packaged fresh fruit juices help consumers to stay focused with their health goals and avoid consumption of sugary and fattening drinks and shakes available in the market. Packaged fresh fruit juice available in convenient packaging allow consumers to enjoy healthy drinks even when outdoors or while traveling, easily and without any mess. The segment also helped the growth of the market by providing an easy means of nutrition and health with low-calorie and no-sugar options.
The functional drinks segment of the health drinks market is expected to grow in the expected timeframe, due to the high demand for this form of drink by consumers. Functional drinks are highly demanded these days as innovation and AI algorithms have helped to make functional beverages helpful to deal with stress, addiction, or health issues such as digestive disorders. Innovation is helping the health drinks market to come up with health drinks, including probiotics, adaptogens, and collagen .
Distribution Channel Analysis
How Did Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Segment dominate the Health Drinks Market in 2024?
The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the health drinks market in 2024, due to the high availability of different types of drinks, groceries, and health drink options under one roof. The segment allowed consumers to purchase different types of products under one roof in different price ranges, leading to the growth of the health drinks market. The segment also provides an extensive range of various other relatable product categories, hence the segment dominated the market.
The online retail segment of the health drinks market is expected to grow in the expected timeframe , due to the growth of e-commerce platforms . It helps people to order different types of health drinks after having looked at the complete information of the product and ordering accordingly. The online segment also helps in direct-to-consumer sales, which is helpful to gather first-hand information and reviews about the product. Hence, it eases the innovation process of the product for future purposes and allows companies to connect directly with their customers.
Major Players in the Global Health Drinks Market
- Unilever – Offers nutritious beverages under brands like Horlicks and Boost, focusing on wellness and daily energy. Mondelez International Inc – Markets functional beverages and powdered drink mixes through brands like Bournvita, promoting immunity and growth. PepsiCo Inc – Provides a range of health-focused drinks including Gatorade and Propel, targeting hydration and sports performance. Abbott – Specializes in science-backed nutritional drinks like Ensure and PediaSure, supporting health across age groups. Glanbia plc – Offers high-protein and performance nutrition drinks under brands like Optimum Nutrition and BSN. Nestlé – Delivers health and wellness beverages such as Milo and NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE products aimed at energy and recovery.
Recent Developments in the Health Drinks Market
- In January 2025 , Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) launched its hydration drink, Liquid IV. HUL introduces its global launch as a competitor to renowned sports drinks such as Gatorade, Red Bull, and Logan Paul's Prime. The HUL's strategy is to increase its premium product portfolio by 9 percentage points.
(Source- )
- In September 2024 , Maiva launched its range of unsweetened almond milk in three variants. The company claims that the almond milk is unsweetened, with zero cholesterol, and fortified with vitamin B12 and vitamin D.
(Source- )
Segments Covered in the Report
By Type
- Freshly packed fruit juices Nutritional Drinks Functional Drinks Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online Retail Supermarket & Hypermarket Speciality Store Convenience Store Others
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
