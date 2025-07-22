Smith Profits And Junior Patriots Launch Revolutionary Educational Speaking Program To Transform Students Into #1 Best-Selling Authors Nationwide

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Profits and Junior Patriots announce the launch of their groundbreaking educational speaking program for the benefit of public and private schools across America. The program aims to transform 1,000 patriotic students, teachers, coaches, and support staff into #1 Best-Selling Authors in 2025, with plans to expand to 10,000 participants in 2026.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, CEO and founder of Smith Profits, will personally deliver speeches at educational institutions nationwide to introduce his GUARANTEED #1 Best Selling Book Series methodology. The program represents a revolutionary approach to student achievement and authority building from elementary through graduate school levels. American youths are encouraged to display their patriotism in written essays in the highly anticipated WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series.

"My team and I are looking forward to helping young Patriots increase their authority and their personal brand visibility to increase their future opportunities, whether they be in college, trade school or straight from high school to a career." said Smith. The company and its nonprofit, proudly serve Americans and help Junior Patriots become #1 Best Selling Authors from elementary school, through middle school, high school, college, graduate school, law school, and medical school.

Unprecedented Educational Credentials Drive Program Development

Smith brings unparalleled expertise to the educational sector with his Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing earned as Valedictorian at Full Sail University. He concurrently finished at the top of his class to earn his Feature Film Writing degree with Distinction at UCLA.

The program leverages Smith's proven track record of achieving #1 worldwide rankings across multiple Fortune 500 companies including Coca-Cola, Mobil Oil, BankAtlantic, New York Life, Mutual of New York (MONY), John Hancock, The Equitable, and AXA Financial.

Smith Profits Animated Jingle

Smith has consistently ranked in the top 1% worldwide in financial services production for decades. His name appears on a plaque in the lobby of the New York Life building on Madison Avenue, recognizing his exceptional achievements.

As an international best-selling author, Smith achieved #1 rankings for "INFLUENCE IN ACTION GAINS PROVEN RESULTS AND DRIVES SALES" and his follow-up book "INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS." His contribution to "SALES GENIUS #1" ranked #1 on both sides of the Atlantic while The Wolf of Wall Street's sales book ranked #2 in both the USA and the UK.

Innovative Teaching Methodology Transforms Traditional Education

The speaking program introduces Smith's trademarked WRITING WITH EASE FOR YOUNG AUTHORS program alongside PUBLIC SPEAKING WITH EASE FOR STUDENTS methodologies. These innovative approaches utilize creative teaching tools including the SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN comic book series designed specifically for student engagement.

Smith has pioneered creative educational marketing through comic book innovations including THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN , REAL ESTATE WOMAN , and THE LOAN ARRANGER . These unique teaching tools demonstrate his ability to transform complex concepts into accessible, engaging content for students.

The program addresses the critical need for authority building and communication skills development in American educational institutions. Students participating in the program will gain access to GUARANTEED television coverage and media exposure opportunities typically reserved for established business leaders and well-known celebrities.

Smith's educational background includes teaching the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) curriculum to financial advisors, bankers, accountants, attorneys, and other professionals at Oglethorpe University. He remains the only financial advisor in the United States who has earned the CLU®, ChFC®, LIC, CCCC, RIA, AAMS®, CMP®, and CMPS® professional designations.

Proven Track Record of Educational Impact and Community Service

Smith has faithfully volunteered in both public and private schools since 1999, demonstrating his long-term commitment to educational excellence. His volunteer work spans four decades, and is still going strong, providing him with deep insights into the challenges facing American students and educators. Smith gains further insight into the teaching profession through his daughter, Ashley L. Smith, who teaches multiple middle school subjects and coaches volleyball, track and field, as well as his girlfriend of 18 years, Sharon L. Roznowski, M.Ed., who teaches elementary school.

The educational speaking program builds upon Smith Profits' proven success in increasing profits for small companies by an average of $1,445,000.00 per year. This methodology will be adapted specifically for educational environments to maximize student achievement and future earning potential. Smith's teachings in entrepreneurship have brought his first high school mentee an Entrepreneur Pitch Championship and four-figure cash award to develop her medical product. His one-to-one mentoring with a medical student helped her to earn a College Entrepreneur Pitch State Championship and a five-figure Blue Cross and Blue Shield sponsorship to develop her medical product.

Smith has raised millions of dollars for charities throughout his career, demonstrating his commitment to community service and social responsibility. This philanthropic background strengthens his credibility as an educational leader and mentor.

Smith's media presence includes television features on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW Network, as well as features in Barron's, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Moody's, Morningstar, and many business and financial magazine. Smith has also written a dozen business articles for Forbes. Smith's decades of media experience provides students with exposure to proven media strategies and authority building techniques. He also guarantees coverage for every single #1 Best Selling book that his students are featured in.

Comprehensive Professional Development for Educational Staff

The program extends beyond student development to include comprehensive professional development opportunities for teachers, coaches, and support staff. Educational professionals will receive training in authority building, media engagement, and personal branding strategies.

Smith's extensive educational credentials include Feature Film Writing, BBA, MBA, Ph.D., CLU, ChFC, LIC, CCCP, CMPS, AAMS, and Leadership degrees. His diversified educational background enables him to connect with educators across multiple disciplines and specializations.

Participating educational institutions will benefit from Smith's proven ability to generate GUARANTEED television coverage and media attention. This exposure will enhance institutional reputation and attract additional resources and opportunities.

The program incorporates Smith's one-of-a-kind balance of business and financial expertise with his mastery of creativity and the fine arts. In addition to his Fortune 500 production records and worldwide accolades, Smith has won Director's Awards for The Art of Visual Storytelling as well as Editing for Film, Games and Animation. These accomplishments allow Smith to bring cutting-edge multimedia skills to traditional educational environments.

Strategic Implementation Timeline and Expansion Plans

The 2025 launch targets 1,000 participants across public and private schools nationwide. Smith Profits has developed a systematic approach to identify and engage patriotic educational communities committed to student excellence and achievement.

The 2026 expansion phase will accommodate 10,000 additional participants, representing a tenfold increase in program reach and impact. This aggressive growth strategy reflects Smith Profits' confidence in the Junior Patriots program's effectiveness and market demand.

Educational institutions interested in participating will receive comprehensive support, including curriculum development, media training, and ongoing mentorship from Smith and his team. The program includes both in-person speaking engagements and virtual learning opportunities.

Smith consistently Ranked in the top 1% in the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) for decades, He brings entertainment industry insights to educational content development. This unique perspective enhances both student and teacher engagement as well as retention rates. After hearing Smith speak once, teachers, schools and other organizations always invite Smith back to speak on other topics throughout the year and to repeat each topic, year, after year, after year for each schoolyear's new students.

About Smith Profits

Smith Profits operates as a premier business consulting, publishing, and PR firm headquartered in Winter Garden, Florida. The company specializes in authority building through GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book Series development for CEOs, business owners, professionals, and now for students, scout members, young athletes, teachers, coaches, and administrators.

Founded in 2010 by Robert J. Smith, MFA, the company has established itself as an American enterprise proudly serving American Patriots as well as Junior Patriots. Smith Profits' core mission focuses on helping clients increase their authority and brand visibility to increase their sales, revenues, and profits.

For more information about Smith Profits' and Junior Patriots' educational speaking programs, and to schedule a presentation at your institution, contact Smith Profits at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters.

