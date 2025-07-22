U.S. Commercial Drones Market To Surge USD 3.75 Billion By 2030, Size, Share, Emerging Trends And Key Growth

U.S. Commercial Drones Market

Advancements in technological and surge in demand for location-based services fuel the U.S. commercial drones market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. commercial drones market size generated $899.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.75 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2030.The key companies operating in the industry have carried out numerous developments, which has created ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the country. In addition, continuous demand for aerial view at locations out of human reach has also fueled the growth of the market across the U.S.Download Report (121 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atAircrafts that have the capability to fly autonomously with the help of an embedded program or which can be remotely operated from ground by a pilot are called as drones. Commercial drones are unmanned aerial aircrafts that are designed for commercial applications such as risk mitigation, resource planning, research & excavation, urban planning, engineering, farming management, tourism, aerial imaging, LiDAR applications, cargo management, weather monitoring, traffic control, green mapping, and others. These applications are utilized by several sectors such as agriculture and environment, media & entertainment, energy, government, and others, as business solutions.The U.S. commercial drones market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and function. By type, the market has been segmented into fixed wing drones, rotary blade drones and hybrid drones. By application, the market has been segmented into agriculture & environment, media & entertainment, energy, government, construction & archaeology and others. By function, the market has been segmented into connectivity, services and solutions.Buy This Research Report:By type, the rotary blade drones segment held majority of the market share in 2020. By application, the government application accounted for a majority of the market share in 2020. By function, the solutions segment held a majority of the market share in 2020.Leading players of the U.S. commercial drones industry analyzed in the research include AeroVironment Inc., Aeryon Labs Inc., American Robotics Inc., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., Insitu Inc., Trimble Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., GoPro Inc., 3D Robotics, and Skydio.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here atSimilar Reports We Have on Drone Industry:Drone Payload Market:Tethered Drone Market:Anti-Drone Market:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.