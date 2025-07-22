Pivot Energy Recognized As Solar Power World's Top 2025 Solar Contractor, Again

Pivot Energy ranks Top 10 in 2025's Top Solar Contractor for community solar project development

- Mat Elmore, SVP of Strategic Accounts at Pivot EnergyDENVER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pivot Energy, a leading, national renewable energy provider and independent power producer, is thrilled to once again be recognized as a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World. Published annually, the list includes hundreds of solar contractors and developers nationwide across several services. Companies are listed by project size they installed, developed, or assisted in constructing. In this year's list, Pivot ranked number two in the country for community solar project development and came in as the number 1 developer in Colorado, demonstrating the company's outstanding contributions to the solar industry.As a leading solar developer, Pivot successfully developed and installed 51 projects, totaling over 164,000 kilowatts of renewable energy in 2024. This is Pivot's 6th time being on the Top Solar Contractor List. Pivot has been previously recognized by Solar Power World as a Top Solar Contractor in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024."We've found that corporations are turning towards community solar subscriptions, virtual net-metering, and other off-site solutions as they often manage a diverse portfolio of buildings and configurations, which can make on-site solar cost-restrictive upfront,” said Mat Elmore, Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts at Pivot Energy.“This recognition highlights not just the scale of what we accomplished in the last year, but how we continue to make renewable energy more accessible, efficient, and affordable for local communities and companies.”“At a time when the federal government is doing everything it can to cut solar power down, the gigawatts put up by our 2025 Top Solar Contractors emphasize just how crucial it is to our nation's energy mix,” said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World.“From the smallest residential projects to the largest utility-scale solar farms, these installations are keeping the lights on and keeping power affordable. We're thrilled to recognize another outstanding class of Top Solar Contractors, and look forward to persevering through legislative hurdles to celebrate our 15-year edition next year.”This award reflects Pivot Energy's commitment to delivering impactful solar energy solutions and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy to create a more sustainable and equitable energy system.About Pivot EnergyPivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energytransition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.

