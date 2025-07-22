403
Poland Discovers Massive Oil Field in Baltic Sea
(MENAFN) A major oil field discovery off the Polish coast marks a historic milestone for the country’s energy sector, Canadian company Central European Petroleum revealed Monday.
Located in the Baltic Sea just 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the northwestern port city of Świnoujście, the Wolin East field holds an estimated 22 million tons of recoverable hydrocarbons and 5 billion cubic meters of commercially viable natural gas. According to Central European Petroleum, this represents the largest conventional oil find in Poland’s history—and ranks among the most significant in Europe. Within the Wolin concession, the natural gas deposits are estimated to be equivalent to more than 300 million barrels of oil.
Drilling operations are being led by U.S.-based Noble Corporation. Earlier this year, well engineering and project management firm Zenith Energy confirmed the successful delivery of the Wolin East 1 well to Central European Petroleum.
Although coal consumption in Poland has seen a downward trend, demand for oil and gas continues to rise—positioning the country among the top four highest carbon-emitting economies globally. According to the think tank Energy Forum, renewable energy accounted for 44.1% of Poland’s electricity generation in June 2025, with coal and lignite power plants producing 43.7%.
Poland's reliance on imported energy carriers has also increased significantly over the past decade—from 29% to 45% today. Nearly 97% of the country’s crude oil is currently sourced from abroad.
Poland imports the bulk of its natural gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East and the United States via modern terminals in Gdańsk and Świnoujście, along with piped deliveries from Norway.
The new offshore discovery is expected to bolster Poland’s domestic energy security and may also have implications for the neighboring German energy market.
