PARENTS Announces First-Ever Next Gen Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "PARENTS is so proud to celebrate our Next Gen Award winners for their deep commitment to helping families thrive," said Kaity Velez, editorial director, PARENTS. "These 40 individuals represent the many facets of family life and the varied ways support can make a difference, all while demonstrating many of our brand's core values such as compassion, empathy, kindness, and trust."

To select this year's nominees, PARENTS editors and an expert panel of judges researched and reviewed individuals who demonstrated broad reach and a clear dedication to helping kids and families flourish. After reviewing over 400 nominees, 40 winners were selected based on their impact, public presence, and active efforts to create change through non-profit organizations, media, community-based programs and newly developed resources that support families everywhere. The list consists of a diverse group of leaders and advocates across fields including education, innovation, mental health, entertainment and more.

The Next Gen Awards 2025 judges include: Dylan Dreyer , co-anchor of the 3rd Hour of TODAY and NBC News meteorologist, Dr. Mona Amin , board-certified general pediatrician, Paige Ballenbaum , LCSW, PMH-C,, Dr. Ann-Louise Lockhart, pediatric psychologist, Kaity Velez , editorial director, PARENTS, Celeste Little , senior editor, PARENTS and Grace Bastidas , parenting journalist.

Winners include: Michelle Obama , former First Lady, best-selling author, host of "IMO" and founder of the Girls Opportunity Alliance at the Obama Foundation; Kylie Kelce , former athlete and host of "Not Gonna Lie"; Serena Williams , 23-time Tennis Grand Slam Champion and women's rights and sports advocate, among many others; Joe Brumm , creator of Bluey, Jon Batiste , Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and youth music advocate and Dr. Jonathan Haidt , social psychologist and author of "The Anxious Generation".

To learn more about the PARENTS Next Gen Awards and read about the full list of this year's winners, visit here .

About Parents

Parents , celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026, has provided millions of caregivers with trustworthy advice and a supportive community as they raise the next generation of confident and compassionate kids. Parents' team of editors, writers, and experts are by your side as a current and practical source of information for the big life decisions and memory making moments in the constantly evolving scope of parenthood. Parents is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

