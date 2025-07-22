One Transporter, Two Critial Jobs: Align Production Systems Delivers Dual-Use SAV

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The stamping facility needed to move coils of various sizes up to 72" × 72" and dies of various sizes up to 96" × 190"-sometimes in the same shift. Traditionally, this would require two different machines, adding operational complexity and unnecessary cost. Align's engineering team developed a dual-purpose flatbed SAV using a V-cradle for coil support with vertical poles for coil stabilization and rail inserts to support die transport, allowing fast reconfiguration between load types.

"This design gives the customer flexibility to switch between coil and die transport quickly, without needing multiple machines," said Rachel Larson, Mechanical Engineer at Align Production Systems.

Built to handle up to 80,000 pounds , the SAV uses magnetic puck navigation embedded in the facility floor for semi-autonomous movement, guided by an operator using a handheld control switch. A lithium-ion battery powers the unit and includes Wi-Fi connectivity, onboard accessory storage for poles, and operator stairs, making it future-ready for full AGV upgrades.

With the SAV now in operation, plant personnel can:



Transport both coils and dies using one machine

Change the deck quickly with modular accessories

Load and unload safely using integrated stairs Lay the foundation for long-term AGV automation

The project highlights Align's ability to engineer flexible, scalable equipment that evolves with manufacturers' production needs.

About Align Production Systems

Align Production Systems specializes in advanced material handling equipment for heavy industry. With decades of experience, Align designs and manufactures custom solutions-including AGVs, transporters, turntables, and lifting systems-to improve safety, increase efficiency, and support automation across a range of industrial applications.

Want to learn more about this dual-purpose transporter?

Stop by Fabtech Booth D41847 to meet our team and discuss how we're helping stamping facilities move coils and dies with one machine.

SOURCE Align Production Systems