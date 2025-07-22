One Transporter, Two Critial Jobs: Align Production Systems Delivers Dual-Use SAV
"This design gives the customer flexibility to switch between coil and die transport quickly, without needing multiple machines," said Rachel Larson, Mechanical Engineer at Align Production Systems.
Built to handle up to 80,000 pounds , the SAV uses magnetic puck navigation embedded in the facility floor for semi-autonomous movement, guided by an operator using a handheld control switch. A lithium-ion battery powers the unit and includes Wi-Fi connectivity, onboard accessory storage for poles, and operator stairs, making it future-ready for full AGV upgrades.
With the SAV now in operation, plant personnel can:
Transport both coils and dies using one machine
Change the deck quickly with modular accessories
Load and unload safely using integrated stairs
Lay the foundation for long-term AGV automation
The project highlights Align's ability to engineer flexible, scalable equipment that evolves with manufacturers' production needs.
About Align Production Systems
Align Production Systems specializes in advanced material handling equipment for heavy industry. With decades of experience, Align designs and manufactures custom solutions-including AGVs, transporters, turntables, and lifting systems-to improve safety, increase efficiency, and support automation across a range of industrial applications.
Want to learn more about this dual-purpose transporter?
Stop by Fabtech Booth D41847 to meet our team and discuss how we're helping stamping facilities move coils and dies with one machine.
