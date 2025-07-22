Inspīr Embassy Row Honored With Modern Luxury D.C.'S Best Of The City Award In Senior Living Category

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inspīr Embassy Row Honored With Modern Luxury D.C.'S Best Of The City Award In Senior Living Category

2025-07-22 09:47:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to redefining what senior living can be," said Shane Herlet, Co-CEO, Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr. "We are incredibly proud to offer an elevated lifestyle rooted in purposeful design, vibrant community, and world-class care in one of the city's most iconic neighborhoods."

Set within a historic building and reimagined for modern luxury, Inspīr Embassy Row offers elegantly appointed assisted living and memory care residences, curated cultural programming, and a holistic approach to wellness. From award-winning architecture and gourmet restaurant-style dining to personalized senior care and enriching lifestyle experiences, every element is crafted to inspire and empower residents to live fully and well.

Located steps from Dupont Circle, the community reflects the dynamic spirit of Washington, D.C., while providing a serene, sophisticated haven for older adults seeking connection, creativity, and comfort.

For more information or to schedule a private experience, visit or contact Executive Director of Leasing, Laurie Thomas at (202) 293-2100.

About Inspīr
 Inspīr Modern Senior Living is a brand under Maplewood Senior Living focused on offering luxury senior living residences in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and best-in-class care. Inspīr's first community was built in Manhattan's Upper East Side and its second location opened in March of 2025 in Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood. For more information, please visit or call (202) 293-2100.

Media Contact Information: Warschawski
Madeline Slezak
(410) 367-2700
(484) 574-3528
[email protected]

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living

