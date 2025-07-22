50/50 Women On Boardstm Announces The 2025 50 Women To Watch For Boards: A Cohort Of Board-Ready Talent Across Sectors
LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on BoardsTM, the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy organization committed to positively impacting corporate governance, announces its highly anticipated 2025 50 Women to Watch for Boards (50WTW). This prestigious cohort features exceptionally qualified women leaders from North America ready to serve on public company boards.
Now in its third year, 50WTW received nearly 400 exceptional applicants, reflecting the growing pipeline of women pursuing board service.
The 50 Women to Watch for Boards Directory
"We're proud to elevate this powerful group of board-ready women and provide a platform that helps companies identify exceptional candidates," said Heather Spilsbury, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "This initiative supports organizations committed to broadening the expertise and perspectives in their boardrooms."
Each finalist was notified personally and will be spotlighted throughout the year through events and exposure to campaign partners and sponsors to amplify their board candidacy.
The 2025 Selection Committee is composed of respected board leaders and corporate governance experts, including:
Maria Ariza , CEO, BIVA a Mexican Stock Exchange
Edith Avilés , Non-Executive Director, HSBC
David Chun , CEO & Founder, Equilar
Claire Chung , Independent Board Director, Delsey Paris
Regina García Cuéllar , Independent Board Member, Grupo Rotoplas
John Driver , Chairman and CEO, Lynx Technology
Joe Hurd , Non-Executive Director, Lloyd's of London
Lara Lee , Independent Director, WD-40 Company
Janet Wong , Independent Board Director, Lucid
Lisa Lim , Independent Board Member, HF Foods
Hari Panday , Board Member, Ontario Securities Commission
Agnes Bundy Scanlan , Independent Director, The Cambridge Group
To view the full list of 50 Women to Watch for Boards, including our 2023 and 2024 cohorts, visit: .
About 50/50 Women on Boards
50/50 Women on BoardsTM is a global nonprofit committed to equitable board leadership and improved business governance. Since 2010, the organization has published its Gender Diversity IndexTM report, tracking the composition of corporate boards within the Russell 3000. Programs include the annual Global Summit, regional networking events, board-readiness workshops, mentorship opportunities, and a virtual Networking Hub that connects women with corporate leaders and board opportunities. For more information, visit .
