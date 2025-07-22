LENS CLEANING KIT FOR STEEL CUTTING LASERS
Supplied with step-by-step instructions, the Laser Research Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit includes 24 cotton balls, 24 surgical-grade finger cots, 24 lens mats, distilled water, polishing compound, reagent-grade isopropyl alcohol and acetone, and an air bulb for dust removal.
The Laser Research Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit sells for $59.95 and is available at or by phoning Laser Research Optics at 888-239-5545.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Manager
120 Corliss St. Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Laser Research Optics
