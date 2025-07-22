Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LENS CLEANING KIT FOR STEEL CUTTING LASERS

LENS CLEANING KIT FOR STEEL CUTTING LASERS


2025-07-22 09:47:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Supplied with step-by-step instructions, the Laser Research Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit includes 24 cotton balls, 24 surgical-grade finger cots, 24 lens mats, distilled water, polishing compound, reagent-grade isopropyl alcohol and acetone, and an air bulb for dust removal.

The Laser Research Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit sells for $59.95 and is available at or by phoning Laser Research Optics at 888-239-5545.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Manager
120 Corliss St. Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Laser Research Optics

MENAFN22072025003732001241ID1109832276

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search