Pennsylvania Home Prices See 6.5% Annual Increase As Inventory Continues To Rise

LEMOYNE, Pa., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Pennsylvania housing market data shows continued strength and resilience, with home prices rising 6.5% year over year, marking a period of steady appreciation.

The median home sales price escalated to an all-time high of $325,000 in June, compared to $305,000 last June, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® .

The number of listings on the market also climbed 9% year over year, increasing to 41,600 in June 2025, compared to 38,100 the same time last year. The increase in available homes comes after a prolonged period of historically low inventory, which contributed to strong price growth throughout 2023 and early 2024.

"The growth in inventory is a positive sign for the market," said Bill Lublin, PAR president and CEO of Century 21 Advantage Gold in the Philadelphia region. "Home prices illustrate that purchasing a home is a great investment."

Home sales also increased 8% last month compared to June 2024. There were more than 11,850 home sales last month, up from 10,938.

Inventory levels hit 4.32 months, gradually increasing compared to May. The level is up 7.5% from June 2024.

"As inventory rises, we anticipate a gradual return to a more balanced market where both buyers and sellers can make decisions with greater confidence," Lublin added. "Working with a knowledgeable Realtor® continues to be essential in navigating this evolving landscape."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)

