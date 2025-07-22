U.S. Biomarkers Market Forecast 2025-2034 Featuring Analysis Of Roche, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN And Other Industry Leaders
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$18.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$39.81 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Companies Featured
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Merck KGaA Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. QIAGEN
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
- 1.1 Objectives of the Study 1.2 Key Assumptions 1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope 1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Biomarkers Market Overview
- 3.1 North America Biomarkers Market Overview 3.2 United States Biomarkers Market Overview
4 Vendor Positioning Analysis
- 4.1 Key Vendors 4.2 Prospective Leaders 4.3 Niche Leaders 4.4 Disruptors
5 United States Biomarkers Market Landscape
- 5.1 United States Biomarkers Market: Developers Landscape 5.2 United States Biomarkers Market: Service Landscape
6 United States Biomarkers Market Dynamics
- 6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints 6.2 SWOT Analysis 6.3 PESTEL Analysis 6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model 6.5 Key Demand Indicators 6.6 Key Price Indicators 6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends 6.8 Value Chain Analysis
7 United States Biomarkers Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
- 7.1 United States Biomarkers Market by Product 7.2 United States Biomarkers Market by Type 7.3 United States Biomarkers Market by Application 7.4 United States Biomarkers Market by Technology 7.5 United States Biomarkers Market by Disease Indication 7.6 United States Biomarkers Market by End User 7.7 United States Biomarkers Market by Region
8 Regulatory Framework
9 Patent Analysis
10 Grants Analysis
11 Funding and Investment Analysis
12 Strategic Initiatives
13 Supplier Landscape
14 United States Biomarkers Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
15 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
U.S. Biomarkers Market
