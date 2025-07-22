Cannabis Tourism Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 Cannabis Festivals And Events Generating Seasonal Travel Demand

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Tourism - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cannabis Tourism was estimated at US$12.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$25.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Cannabis Tourism market.

Cannabis tourism is emerging as a lucrative niche in the travel industry, driven by the legalization of recreational marijuana in key destinations worldwide. Countries and states that have legalized cannabis are attracting visitors eager to explore dispensaries, cannabis lounges, and guided tours centered around cultivation and consumption experiences.

This sector is particularly appealing to travelers seeking wellness retreats, cannabis-infused spa treatments, and gourmet dining experiences featuring cannabis-infused cuisine. The growth of the cannabis tourism industry reflects a broader cultural shift in which marijuana consumption is increasingly accepted as part of lifestyle and leisure.

How Are Hospitality and Travel Sectors Adapting to the Cannabis Tourism Boom?

The rise of cannabis tourism has prompted significant adaptation within the hospitality and travel sectors. Hotels and resorts in cannabis-friendly regions are introducing designated consumption areas and cannabis-friendly accommodations to cater to tourists. Travel agencies and tour operators are curating specialized cannabis experiences, including dispensary tours, grow facility visits, and workshops on cannabis cultivation and product creation.

Additionally, cannabis-friendly Airbnb listings and private rentals are gaining popularity as travelers seek accommodations that allow consumption. Some luxury brands are even offering high-end experiences, such as cannabis pairing dinners and VIP cannabis club access, further elevating the industry.

Which Destinations Are Leading the Cannabis Tourism Market?

The cannabis tourism market is thriving in regions with well-established recreational cannabis laws, such as Canada, the Netherlands, and select U.S. states like California, Colorado, and Nevada. Amsterdam has long been a hub for cannabis tourism, attracting international visitors to its famous coffee shops.

In North America, states like Oregon and Washington have built robust cannabis tourism industries, offering farm-to-table cannabis experiences and cannabis-friendly social spaces. Beyond North America and Europe, emerging markets like Thailand and Uruguay are positioning themselves as global cannabis tourism hotspots, leveraging their progressive policies to attract international travelers.

What Are the Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Cannabis Tourism Market?

The growth in the cannabis tourism market is driven by several factors, including increasing legalization, evolving consumer attitudes toward cannabis, and the rise of experiential travel. As more governments legalize recreational cannabis, new destinations are emerging as cannabis-friendly hotspots. The growing interest in wellness tourism has also fueled demand for cannabis-infused spa treatments, yoga retreats, and alternative medicine experiences.

Additionally, the rise of social consumption lounges and cannabis cafes is providing travelers with legal, controlled spaces to consume cannabis, enhancing the overall tourism experience. With global interest in cannabis continuing to rise, cannabis tourism is expected to become a key driver of revenue for travel and hospitality industries in legal markets.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 25 - 44 Age Group segment, which is expected to reach US$13.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.9%. The 18 - 24 Age Group segment is also set to grow at 12.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.3% CAGR to reach $4.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Cannabis Tours, Cannabis Wedding Expo, CannaBus Culture Film Fest, CannaVenture, Colorado Cannabis Tours and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

