Cannabis Tourism Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 Cannabis Festivals And Events Generating Seasonal Travel Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|134
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$25.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Cannabis Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Legalization of Recreational Cannabis Driving Destination Appeal Rising Popularity of Cannabis Wellness Retreats and Spas Boosting Niche Tourism Growth of Cannabis Culinary Tourism Creating Experiential Travel Opportunities Cannabis Festivals and Events Generating Seasonal Travel Demand Partnerships Between Dispensaries and Hospitality Providers Expanding Offerings Development of Cannabis-Friendly Accommodations Enhancing Guest Experience Influence of Social Media on Cannabis Travel Trends and Destination Marketing Cannabis Tours and Farm Visits Creating Agri-Tourism Opportunities Integration of Cannabis Experiences Into Luxury Travel Packages Demand for Educational Travel Around Cannabis History and Culture Regional Branding and Terroir Concepts Enhancing Tourism Appeal Cross-Border Tourism to Legal Regions Creating International Demand Cannabis as a Complement to Adventure and Outdoor Tourism Growth of Boutique Cannabis Travel Agencies Offering Curated Experiences Regulated On-Site Consumption Lounges Supporting Local Tourism Infrastructure
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS | Some of the 32 companies featured in this Cannabis Tourism market report
- Cannabis Tours Cannabis Wedding Expo CannaBus Culture Film Fest CannaVenture Colorado Cannabis Tours Denver Marijuana Tours Emerald Farm Tours Ganja Goddess Getaway Green Tours Humboldt Cannabis Tours Kush Tourism Las Vegas Cannabis Tours My 420 Tours Oakland Cannabis Creative Portland Cannabis Tours San Francisco Cannabis Tours Seattle Cannabis Tours The High Expedition The Travel Joint Yogi D
