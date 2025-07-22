Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(S)
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
Net Asset Value
As at the close of business on 21 July 2025 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 136.14 pence (including accrued income), which excludes an amount of 1.375 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 31 July 2025.
Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a bid price basis.
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment