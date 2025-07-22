Trends Shaping The Emergency Food Industry 2025-2033: Government Initiatives And Prepping Culture Propel The Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|135
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8.51 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$14.95 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Conagra Brands Inc. Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.) General Mills Inc. Lotte Corporation Nestle S.A. PepsiCo Inc. Princes Group (Mitsubishi Corporation) SOS Food Lab LLC The Coca-Cola Company The Kellogg Company The Kraft Heinz Company
Key Topics Covered
Preface
Scope and MethodologyObjectives of the Study Stakeholders Data Sources Market Estimation Forecasting Methodology
Executive Summary
IntroductionOverview Key Industry Trends
Global Emergency Food MarketMarket Overview Market Performance Impact of COVID-19 Market Forecast
Market Breakup by Product TypeNon-perishable Pasteurized Milk Ready to Eat Meals Protein or Fruit Bars Dry Cereals or Granola Peanut Butter Dried Fruits Canned Juice Infant Food
Market Breakup by Sales ChannelOffline Online
Market Breakup by End UserCivil Military
Market Breakup by RegionNorth America Asia-Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa
SWOT AnalysisOverview Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
Value Chain Analysis
Porters Five Forces AnalysisOverview Bargaining Power of Buyers Bargaining Power of Suppliers Degree of Competition Threat of New Entrants Threat of Substitutes
Price Analysis
Competitive LandscapeMarket Structure Key Players Profiles of Key Players
