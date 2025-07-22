Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghan national military intercepts drug smuggling attempt

2025-07-22 09:45:17
(MENAFN) Afghan national army troops have intercepted a drug smuggling attempt and arrested three suspected traffickers in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, a regional army spokesman, Jawed Agha, said Tuesday.

According to the official, soldiers seized 730 kilograms of opium poppy concealed within a vehicle’s hidden compartments.

In addition to the drugs, two assault rifles and two satellite phones were also recovered from the suspects and handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.


