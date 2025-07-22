4Th Test: Akash Deep Ruled Out Of Match, Uncapped Kamboj In Line For Debut
India were already without Arshdeep Singh, who had been ruled out of the Manchester Test earlier, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was sidelined for the remainder of the series. The latest setback leaves India thin in the pace department and opens the door for uncapped Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj to make his international debut.
“Akash Deep has a groin niggle and is not available for this match. Anshul Kamboj is very close to making his debut,” said Gill on the eve of the match.
Kamboj, who was recently added to the squad as injury cover, impressed during India's practice sessions and could slot in as the third seamer. The final decision between him and Prasidh Krishna will be taken on match day.
India will, however, be boosted by the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, who is expected to lead the bowling attack. This will be Bumrah's third appearance in the series, as planned by the team management.
The weather in Manchester could also influence India's final XI, with possible rain interruptions potentially easing the load on bowlers over the five days. Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur are also in line to support Bumrah in the pace department, with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja likely handling spin duties.
India lost the first Test at Headingley in Leeds but won the next match at Edgebaston in Birmingham. They took a 2-1 lead by winning the third Test at Lord's by a narrow 22-run victory.
Here is India's squad for the fourth Test:
Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment