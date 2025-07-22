403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Says It Will Leave UNESCO Again by 2026
(MENAFN) In a move echoing past departures, the United States on Tuesday announced it will withdraw from UNESCO for the third time, effective December 31, 2026. The decision was driven by the organization’s inclusion of Palestine as a member state and ongoing tensions with policies aligned with President Donald Trump’s "America First" doctrine.
“Today, the United States informed Director-General Audrey Azoulay of the United States’ decision to withdraw from UNESCO," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed in a statement.
Bruce emphasized that continued U.S. membership in the Paris-based agency “is not in the national interest” of the United States.
Criticism of UNESCO’s Direction
Bruce accused UNESCO of promoting “divisive social and cultural causes” and advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, calling them part of a “globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy.”
She also criticized the agency’s 2011 move to grant full membership to Palestine, calling it “highly problematic, contrary to US policy,” and claiming it has fueled “anti-Israel” rhetoric within the organization.
Historical Pattern of Withdrawal
This marks the third time Washington has pulled out of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The Trump administration previously exited in 2018, citing what it called persistent “anti-Israel bias” and poor management. An earlier withdrawal occurred in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan, who raised concerns about excessive politicization and ideological slant within the agency.
The U.S. had only recently rejoined the organization in 2023 under former President Joe Biden, becoming its 194th member state.
Looking ahead, Bruce stated that U.S. participation in international institutions will prioritize “advancing American interests with clarity and conviction.”
“Today, the United States informed Director-General Audrey Azoulay of the United States’ decision to withdraw from UNESCO," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed in a statement.
Bruce emphasized that continued U.S. membership in the Paris-based agency “is not in the national interest” of the United States.
Criticism of UNESCO’s Direction
Bruce accused UNESCO of promoting “divisive social and cultural causes” and advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, calling them part of a “globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy.”
She also criticized the agency’s 2011 move to grant full membership to Palestine, calling it “highly problematic, contrary to US policy,” and claiming it has fueled “anti-Israel” rhetoric within the organization.
Historical Pattern of Withdrawal
This marks the third time Washington has pulled out of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The Trump administration previously exited in 2018, citing what it called persistent “anti-Israel bias” and poor management. An earlier withdrawal occurred in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan, who raised concerns about excessive politicization and ideological slant within the agency.
The U.S. had only recently rejoined the organization in 2023 under former President Joe Biden, becoming its 194th member state.
Looking ahead, Bruce stated that U.S. participation in international institutions will prioritize “advancing American interests with clarity and conviction.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment