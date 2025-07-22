US to withdraw from UNESCO only two years after rejoining

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-22 09:43:23
(MENAFN) The United States announced on Tuesday that it will once again withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), just two years after rejoining the agency.

In a statement from the U.S. State Department, Washington criticized UNESCO for prioritizing “divisive social and cultural agendas,” particularly in relation to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The statement pointed to UNESCO’s recognition of the "State of Palestine" as a member state as a key issue, calling it “highly problematic” and inconsistent with U.S. foreign policy. Officials also claimed that the organization has increasingly promoted anti-Israel rhetoric.

The withdrawal is scheduled to take effect at the end of December 2026.

