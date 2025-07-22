403
US to withdraw from UNESCO only two years after rejoining
(MENAFN) The United States announced on Tuesday that it will once again withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), just two years after rejoining the agency.
In a statement from the U.S. State Department, Washington criticized UNESCO for prioritizing “divisive social and cultural agendas,” particularly in relation to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The statement pointed to UNESCO’s recognition of the "State of Palestine" as a member state as a key issue, calling it “highly problematic” and inconsistent with U.S. foreign policy. Officials also claimed that the organization has increasingly promoted anti-Israel rhetoric.
The withdrawal is scheduled to take effect at the end of December 2026.
