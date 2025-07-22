403
Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence with a Memorable Anniversary Event
(MENAFN- Atteline) Makkah, Saudi Arabia – [21 July 2025]
Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah proudly celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 21 with an exquisite cocktail party held in the elegant Tea Lounge. The event was a vibrant gathering of approximately 60 distinguished guests, including Jabal Omar owners, top accounts, media representatives, VVIPs from government ministries, and our cherished regular guests, all coming together to commemorate a decade of exceptional service and hospitality.
A Night to Remember
The evening was highlighted by a compelling speech from General Manager Fadi Akeel, who reflected on the hotel’s remarkable journey since its inception in 2015. Akeel took the opportunity to express heartfelt gratitude to the hotel’s valued partners, stating, "As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our deepest appreciation to our partners for their unwavering support and dedication. Your collaboration has been integral to our success, and we look forward to continuing this journey together."
Recognizing Excellence
In a gesture of appreciation, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah honored 20 Success Partners and Top Accounts with specially crafted shields and trophies. These awards recognized the substantial contributions of partners who have supported the hotel’s vision and growth over the years.
A significant highlight of the evening was the ceremonial cake cutting, where Fadi Akeel, alongside key guests, shared a moment of joy and reflection. This symbolic gesture marked not only a decade of achievements but also the collective efforts that have contributed to the hotel’s success. Each attendee was also presented with special gifts, ensuring that everyone left with a memorable token from this significant celebration. Guests enjoyed a selection of exquisite hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails, showcasing both local flavors and international cuisine.
Celebrating Achievements
The anniversary event featured a dynamic display of video content on LCD screens, showcasing the hotel’s accomplishments over the past decade. Highlights included remarkable milestones such as achieving multiple awards for excellence in service, sustainability initiatives, and community engagement projects. Guests enjoyed a fun and interactive atmosphere with a selfie booth, allowing them to capture memorable moments throughout the night.
Looking Ahead
"This celebration not only reflects our past successes but also sets the stage for an exciting future," said Fadi Akeel. "As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering exceptional hospitality to our guests and continuing to strengthen our partnerships. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the continued growth of Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah."
Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah is grateful for the support of its partners and guests and looks forward to many more years of excellence in hospitality, innovation, and community engagement.
About Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah
Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah is a premier hotel located in the heart of Makkah, offering luxurious accommodations and exceptional service to guests from around the world. With a commitment to excellence, the hotel has become a preferred choice for both leisure and business travelers, providing an unforgettable experience for all.
