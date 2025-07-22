Trax Expands Jetblue Relationship With Additional Emobility App And Cloud Hosting

MIAMI, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax, a leading global provider of paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, announced the expansion of its agreement with JetBlue Airways to include an additional eMobility app and Trax's cloud hosting solution. JetBlue's adoption of supplementary Trax technologies is part of the company's modernization vision to completely digitize the processes of its TechOps function.

JetBlue presently relies on Trax's solutions to manage the airworthiness and regulatory compliance activities of its growing fleet of more than 280 aircraft. The addition of Trax solutions to JetBlue's agreement demonstrates the ease of bundling Trax's offerings to multiply customer benefit. Specifically, JetBlue's introduction of Trax's eMobility Planning Control app will enable JetBlue to streamline maintenance planning and scheduling, increasing technician efficiency and reducing risk of operational disruptions. This implementation also positions JetBlue for its planned future upgrade to further Trax solutions, including eMRO.

Trax's cloud hosting is the company's fastest-growing digital transformation solution. Hosting JetBlue's services on Trax's reliable and scalable infrastructure minimizes operational cost and enables JetBlue to focus on core business activities through effective resource allocation. Trax will provide 24/7 monitoring and support from its Miami and Chennai-based Hosting Operations Centers, utilizing a series of advanced dashboards to provide proactive performance management and real-time support.

"Trax is honored that JetBlue has chosen to develop their digital strategy around the Trax ecosystem today and in the future," said Rajan Bindra, Trax's Vice President of Business Development. "We are confident JetBlue's adoption of additional Trax solutions will streamline their paperless approach and maximize maintenance planning efforts."

"Moving to a fully digital ecosystem is a critical element of delivering reliable and caring service as part of our JetForward program. Trax's Planning Control app and transition to the cloud from a hosted server environment not only accelerates aircraft planning and scheduling efficiencies, it allows easier and more rapid adoption of both internal and externally developed AI tools to deliver better service to our customers," said David Marcontell, JetBlue's Vice President – Technical Operations.

About Trax

Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR ). Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. Additional information can be found at trax .

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue .