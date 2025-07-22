Improved Pharma Expands In-House Single Crystal Capabilities
To support this new endeavor, Improved Pharma is pleased to add Jared Smit to the team of expert scientists. Jared has a B.S. in Chemistry from Wabash College and a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from Northwestern University, with a postdoc appointment at the University of Liverpool. He has been a materials scientist and staff crystallographer in the solid form development group at SSCI (and its affiliated companies) for the past 17 years, determining hundreds of crystal structures and indexing thousands of X-Ray powder diffraction patterns in the context of pharmaceutical solid form development during that time.
About Improved Pharma
Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies , formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing , and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
SOURCE Improved Pharma
