Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Improved Pharma Expands In-House Single Crystal Capabilities

Improved Pharma Expands In-House Single Crystal Capabilities


2025-07-22 09:33:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Single crystal structure determination remains the gold standard in crystal form identification, providing valuable information including form purity, density, coformer stoichiometry, unit cell parameters, and an unambiguous absolute configuration. It is recommended to obtain the crystal structure of all forms of interest if possible, with particular emphasis on anhydrous and hydrated forms.

To support this new endeavor, Improved Pharma is pleased to add Jared Smit to the team of expert scientists. Jared has a B.S. in Chemistry from Wabash College and a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from Northwestern University, with a postdoc appointment at the University of Liverpool. He has been a materials scientist and staff crystallographer in the solid form development group at SSCI (and its affiliated companies) for the past 17 years, determining hundreds of crystal structures and indexing thousands of X-Ray powder diffraction patterns in the context of pharmaceutical solid form development during that time.

About Improved Pharma
Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies , formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing , and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

SOURCE Improved Pharma

MENAFN22072025003732001241ID1109832227

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search