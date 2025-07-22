Hammes Healthcare Welcomes Bill Milliken As Vice President In Philadelphia, Expanding Leadership In The Northeast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Bill brings a wealth of experience and a reputation for collaboration and excellence in delivering complex healthcare projects," said Nancy Connolly, Hammes Healthcare President. "His leadership will not only deepen our existing client relationships but also position us for continued growth in the Northeast and greater Philadelphia market, where we've had sustained success for years."

Bill has more than 20 years of industry experience, including as a project manager and owner's representative for hospital and healthcare system capital projects. His portfolio includes campus master plans, inpatient towers, emergency department renovations and expansions, and advanced imaging suite projects.

Hammes Healthcare clients will benefit from Bill's deep and comprehensive project delivery expertise, spanning budgeting, cost estimating, schedule and contract management, project reporting, and navigating complex land development and approval processes. He has executed projects under multiple delivery methods, including Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP), Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR), Design/Build, lump sum, and cost plus-often accelerating timelines to meet demanding client goals.

Bill holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Duke University.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years-including 21 years as No. 1- and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States.

SOURCE Hammes