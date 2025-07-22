403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Army Veteran And Racer Seeks Sponsors For Racing Season
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nabi combines leadership, grit, and motorsport excellence to deliver high-performance visibility for sponsors. His race program competes across major circuits in the U.S., drawing fans, media coverage, and online viewership from across the globe. Yousuf is also a social media micro-influencer, using his platforms to share behind-the-scenes content, race-day experiences, and sponsor highlights with a growing, engaged audience. "This season presents a huge opportunity-not just for racing, but for brands looking to connect with loyal and passionate fans," said Nabi. "We offer businesses a way to stand out and build lasting impressions at the speed of competition." Sponsorship Opportunities Include:
Contact: Yousuf Nabi
-
Branding on a Ferrari Race Car, trailers, team apparel, and pit gear
VIP access at race weekends
Social media content and marketing integration
Access to photography and professional video of both Yousuf and the Car
B2B engagement with fellow sponsors, partners, and motorsport insiders
Whether you're a national brand or a high-growth business looking to break into motorsport marketing, Gotham Motorsports offers scalable sponsorship options tailored to your goals starting at $20,000 annual.
Contact: Yousuf Nabi
CEO & Driver, Gotham Motorsports
SOURCE Gotham
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment