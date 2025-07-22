Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Veteran And Racer Seeks Sponsors For Racing Season

Army Veteran And Racer Seeks Sponsors For Racing Season


2025-07-22 09:33:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nabi combines leadership, grit, and motorsport excellence to deliver high-performance visibility for sponsors. His race program competes across major circuits in the U.S., drawing fans, media coverage, and online viewership from across the globe. Yousuf is also a social media micro-influencer, using his platforms to share behind-the-scenes content, race-day experiences, and sponsor highlights with a growing, engaged audience. "This season presents a huge opportunity-not just for racing, but for brands looking to connect with loyal and passionate fans," said Nabi. "We offer businesses a way to stand out and build lasting impressions at the speed of competition." Sponsorship Opportunities Include:

  • Branding on a Ferrari Race Car, trailers, team apparel, and pit gear
  • VIP access at race weekends
  • Social media content and marketing integration
  • Access to photography and professional video of both Yousuf and the Car
  • B2B engagement with fellow sponsors, partners, and motorsport insiders

Whether you're a national brand or a high-growth business looking to break into motorsport marketing, Gotham Motorsports offers scalable sponsorship options tailored to your goals starting at $20,000 annual.

Contact: Yousuf Nabi
CEO & Driver, Gotham Motorsports

SOURCE Gotham

MENAFN22072025003732001241ID1109832222

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search