Onboard Launches Onboard One For SFR: A Fully Managed Internet Program Built For Institutional Portfolios

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard, the industry's leading internet management partner backed by Conservice, announced today the launch of Onboard One for the single-family rental (SFR) market - a fully managed, portfolio-ready internet program that simplifies connectivity across scattered-site portfolios while maximizing NOI and eliminating operational friction.

Unlike traditional marketing agreements or bundled resident services, Onboard One gives owners direct access to best-in-class internet service through a single, prevetted, portfolio-wide agreement without the operational strain or time-consuming red tape. Just one contract, under one bill, supported by one dedicated partner to coordinate the delivery of service - ready to launch in 90 days or less.

"We've seen strong demand from SFR owners looking for a simpler, smarter way to offer internet at scale," said Kerri Russell, VP of strategic operations at Onboard. "With Onboard One, owners get a single partner and a single contract while still unlocking access to multiple ISPs across their portfolio. Onboard takes on the operational complexity and delivers a consistent experience , helping owners capture meaningful monthly NOI."

Backed by the team that pioneered centralized internet deployments for scattered-site portfolios, Onboard brings unmatched expertise in managing internet amenity offerings across SFR homes. By leveraging our partnerships with the nation's top internet service providers , this latest expansion makes it easier than ever for owners to offer portfolio-wide internet service through a model that's unique in the industry - one that's faster, simpler and purpose-built for scale. Residents enjoy seamless access to Gigabit internet while owners benefit from monthly NOI, supported by Onboard's detailed reporting and white-glove service every step of the way.

Key Benefits of Onboard One



Resident-first experience: Gig-speed WiFi, no installation headaches and seamless connectivity from day one.



Portfolio-ready simplicity: One agreement across your footprint. No renegotiation at each asset.



Property value add: Designed to deliver above-market returns with minimal lift and no complex provider contracts.



Faster time to launch: Get up and running in weeks with no back-and-forth contract reviews.



SFR-optimized: Designed for institutional portfolios. Works across scattered-site assets with ease.

Fully managed: Onboard handles rollout, enrollment, marketing and support.

The program is now available with select service providers and expanding rapidly across major SFR markets. Learn more at letsonboard/one-sfr .

About Onboard, powered by Conservice

As the industry's leading internet management partner, Onboard pioneered the centralized approach to bulk internet across single-family portfolios, including the deployment, support and ongoing management of scattered-home internet programs. Backed by the power of Conservice, Onboard helps owners integrate telecom into the core of their infrastructure, with unmatched financial visibility and operational support. Learn more at letsonboard/single-family/ .

