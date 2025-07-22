Prizepicks Taps KLUTCH Sports Group For Strategic Brand Advisory

Entertainment Powerhouses Working to Expand PrizePicks' Brand Footprint

ATLANTA, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced that KLUTCH Sports Group has been enlisted as a strategic brand advisor. As part of the collaboration, KLUTCH - along with its Brand Consulting and Sports and Brand Insights divisions - will advise PrizePicks on talent strategy, brand development, and relationship building across the sports and entertainment landscape.

"As sports fandom continues to evolve, PrizePicks is focused on meeting fans where culture, community, and entertainment converge," said Mike Quigley, Chief Marketing Officer at PrizePicks. "KLUTCH brings an unmatched cultural influence that will help us elevate our brand and connect more deeply with fans nationwide."

KLUTCH will support PrizePicks through a slate of bold, upcoming marketing campaigns, tapping into the agency's expertise across sports, music, entertainment, and creators. Powered by KLUTCH's data and valuation insights and strategic guidance, the agency will bring fresh energy and star power to the brand to unlock opportunities in both culture and fandom.

"PrizePicks is a brand that understands where sports fandom is headed – blending community, culture, and entertainment," said Maria DeRuccio, SVP of Brand Consulting at KLUTCH Sports Group. "We're thrilled to support in their journey as they build deeper connections with fans and athletes alike."

KLUTCH and its strategic partner, UTA, represent the world's top athletes, artists, brands, and creators, delivering opportunities across sports, entertainment, media, and business. Brand advisory remains a cornerstone of KLUTCH and UTA's growth strategy. This collaboration with KLUTCH marks a pivotal step in PrizePicks' mission to grow beyond the traditional boundaries of fantasy sports and become a cultural force in sports and entertainment.

About PrizePicks

‍PrizePicks is the largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in 46 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. Download the PrizePicks app on iOS and Android. For more information, visit .

About KLUTCH Sports Group

Founded in 2012 by CEO Rich Paul, KLUTCH Sports Group is a premier agency representing some of the world's biggest athletes across major professional sports. KLUTCH's unique, 360 approach helps clients at any stage of their career maximize opportunities across the rapidly changing entertainment, media, and business landscape, and provides strategic support in partnerships, branding, communications, social responsibility, and more. With proven expertise in the intersections of sports, entertainment, and culture, KLUTCH connects top teams, major leagues, and properties with global brands. In 2019, KLUTCH partnered with UTA, and in 2021, KLUTCH was recognized on TIME Magazine's first-ever list of TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

