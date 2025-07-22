Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Launches Healthspan Catalyst Fund Two Paths-- Tax-Deductible Giving Via Catacap Or Equity Crowdfunding On Wefunder
Supporters now have two ways to join the movement:Philanthropic Giving through CataCap – Foundations, Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs), and individual philanthropists can make tax-deductible contributions or program-related investments (PRIs) via CataCap, a 501(c)(3) intermediary administered by ImpactAssets. Community Investing on Wefunder – Accredited and non-accredited investors alike may invest in Sen-Jam's anti-inflammatory portfolio through a Regulation CF round on Wefunder (minimum investment: $250).
"Whether you're a philanthropist focused on public-health impact or an investor seeking participation in our upside, we now have an on-ramp for everyone," said Jim Iversen, Co- Founder & CEO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceuticals. "Together, we can compress the timeline between drug discovery and patient benefit and usher in a new era upending sickcare to celebrate longer, healthier lives."
Launch Goal: $25,000 by August 8, 2025
Achieving this target will activate Sen-Jam's public listing on the CataCap platform, unlocking a broader universe of mission-aligned donors and matching opportunities.
Use of Funds All proceeds-philanthropic and investment-will fuel pre-clinical and clinical research on inflammation-driven, age-related diseases and advance Sen-Jam's lead clinical programs, including the Phase 2 trial for SJP-001 (Alcohol related Inflammation).
How to Participate
Tax-Deductible Path: Make a contribution or PRI via CataCap
Investment Path: Review offering documents and invest on Wefunder
About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical
Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering pleiotropic anti-inflammatory regulators (PAIR technology) to address conditions ranging from alcohol hangover to chronic metabolic disease. The company has over 60 patents across 23 countries and partners with leading institutions including Duke University, the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and KVK-Tech.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Equity investments are speculative and not insured; review all offering materials before investing.
