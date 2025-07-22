Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Launches Healthspan Catalyst Fund Two Paths-- Tax-Deductible Giving Via Catacap Or Equity Crowdfunding On Wefunder

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this initiative, Sen-Jam is not only accelerating science, but also revolutionizing access-opening the door for both legacy philanthropists and everyday investors to engage in the upside of early-stage biotech innovation.

Supporters now have two ways to join the movement:

– Foundations, Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs), and individual philanthropists can make tax-deductible contributions or program-related investments (PRIs) via CataCap, a 501(c)(3) intermediary administered by ImpactAssets.– Accredited and non-accredited investors alike may invest in Sen-Jam's anti-inflammatory portfolio through a Regulation CF round on Wefunder (minimum investment: $250).

"Whether you're a philanthropist focused on public-health impact or an investor seeking participation in our upside, we now have an on-ramp for everyone," said Jim Iversen, Co- Founder & CEO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceuticals. "Together, we can compress the timeline between drug discovery and patient benefit and usher in a new era upending sickcare to celebrate longer, healthier lives."

Launch Goal: $25,000 by August 8, 2025

Achieving this target will activate Sen-Jam's public listing on the CataCap platform, unlocking a broader universe of mission-aligned donors and matching opportunities.

Use of Funds All proceeds-philanthropic and investment-will fuel pre-clinical and clinical research on inflammation-driven, age-related diseases and advance Sen-Jam's lead clinical programs, including the Phase 2 trial for SJP-001 (Alcohol related Inflammation).

How to Participate

Tax-Deductible Path: Make a contribution or PRI via CataCap

Investment Path: Review offering documents and invest on Wefunder

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering pleiotropic anti-inflammatory regulators (PAIR technology) to address conditions ranging from alcohol hangover to chronic metabolic disease. The company has over 60 patents across 23 countries and partners with leading institutions including Duke University, the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and KVK-Tech.

Media &Investor Contact

Christine Leonard, Director of Strategic Communications

[email protected] . 781-913-1902

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Equity investments are speculative and not insured; review all offering materials before investing.

SOURCE Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical