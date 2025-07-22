Q2 Report Fenix Outdoor International AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025
Second quarter 2025-04-01 – 2025-06-30
- The total income of the Group was TEUR 146,503 (TEUR: 152,964), a decrease of 4.2%. The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 6,591 (TEUR: 7,229). The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
-7,156 (TEUR: -6,518). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
-9,414 (TEUR: -7,350). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR -9,971 (TEUR: -7,460). Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.72
(EUR: -0.56).
Period 2025-01-01 – 2025-06-30
- The total income of the Group was TEUR 306,585 (TEUR: 321,641), a decrease of 4.7% The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 24,619 (TEUR: 34,441). The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
-1,974 (TEUR: 6,265). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
-5,741 (TEUR: 4,013). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR -9,877 (TEUR: -551). Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.70
(EUR: -0.05).
Holding of own shares
As per 30-06-2025 the company held 19,439 B-shares representing 0.14 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.
The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication July 22, 2025, at 15 30.
This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on July 22 at 15 30 CET/CEST.
Interim report 2025-06-30 - No links
