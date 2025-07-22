AAHA Launches New Standards Of Accreditation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AAHA releases new standards urging microchipping and discouraging nontherapeutic devocalization, ear cropping, and declawing to support animal welfare.

- Jessica Vogelsang, DVM, AAHA Chief Medical Officer

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) is proud to announce the release of four groundbreaking new Standards of Accreditation , marking a historic milestone in the Association's ongoing mission to elevate the quality of veterinary care.

“The American Animal Hospital Association was founded on the belief that small animals are deserving of the highest quality care from industry professionals. We continually assess our Standards to ensure they are aligned with current best practices across the profession. We are happy to share that our Board of Directors has approved these latest standards as part of our commitment to continuous improvement on the journey to excellence,” said Jessica Vogelsang, DVM, AAHA Chief Medical Officer.

The first new standard encourages AAHA-accredited practices to initiate conversations about microchipping at the pet's first visit. Practices will also be expected to verify the functionality and location of the microchip annually.

The remaining three standards discourage the performance or referral of nontherapeutic procedures when not medically necessary, including:

Devocalization

Ear cropping

Feline declawing

Member practices will be expected to forgo these procedures unless a clear medical indication exists. This evolution in standards underscores AAHA's commitment to animal welfare and evidence-based care.

These new standards mark a meaningful shift in how AAHA defines and recognizes excellence. Designed to empower veterinary teams, they promote best practices that support consistent, high-quality care throughout a pet's life.

“For the first time in our history, AAHA will have Standards of Accreditation addressing non-therapeutic ear crops, devocalizations, and feline declaws. This is truly a monumental moment, so please celebrate with us, our members, our clients and, most importantly, the patients that depend on us,” said Vogelsang.

For more information about AAHA Accreditation visit

