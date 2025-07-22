POWR2 Certified To UL And CSA Standards For Mobile Battery Energy Storage Systems

POWRBANK XPRO Plus BESS is certified to UL/CSA Standards

Unlock access to highly regulated markets with UL/CSA compliant BESS.

POWR2 Opens Door to New Markets for Mobile BESS

BETHEL, CT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- POWR2 has achieved a significant milestone as the first battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturer in its size category to be certified to UL and CSA standards by TÜV for use in the U.S. and Canada. This achievement positions POWR2, a U.S. manufacturer, to meet regulatory requirements in the most sensitive sites and tightly controlled markets for temporary power.POWR2's POWRBANK XPRO Plus mobile BESS meets the following standards: UL 9540, UL 9540A, UL 1741, NFPA 855, NFPA 70, and CSA. This certification confirms compliance with key electrical and energy storage standards recognized throughout North America.Mobile BESS Certified to UL Standards: Cleared for Use in Cities, Airports, and Critical InfrastructureWith this certification, POWR2 opens the door to high-compliance temporary power markets, including highly regulated cities and regions such as New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Canada. This certification also unlocks new opportunities in sensitive industries including healthcare, airport operations, public infrastructure, disaster response, urban construction, film and TV shoots, and events and festivals.POWR2's certification to UL standards reinforces its leadership in the mobile energy storage space, with a proven track record of building scalable, efficient systems that deliver real-world results anywhere temporary power is needed.“This is a turning point for mobile energy storage,” said Mark MacManus, CEO, POWR2.“We've proven that it's possible to deliver mobile BESS that meets the strictest requirements. It's a major step forward, not just for POWR2, but for how the industry adopts energy storage in real-world, high-demand applications.”Certification to UL and CSA standards currently applies to the POWRBANK XPRO Plus 60Hz, a 100kVA mobile battery energy storage system with 108kWh of energy storage capacity. Additional POWR2 models are expected to receive certification in the near future.About POWR2POWR2, a manufacturer in the United States, engineers scalable, high-performance energy storage technology to increase energy efficiency, anywhere you work. With each deployment, the POWR2 POWRBANK mobile BESS is helping industries make the most of their energy, streamline operations, reduce overhead, and meet evolving energy demands. To see how POWR2 BESS can help power your next project smarter, visit POWR2 .

Anne Nelson

POWR2

+1 475-470-0174

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

POWRBANK XPRO Plus: UL/CSA Compliant Mobile Battery Energy Storage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.