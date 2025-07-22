Third Wave Digital Launches Redesigned Website For Central Alabama Community College
The updated website features a modern, responsive design with improved navigation, making it easier for users to find important information about programs, admissions & aid, student services, and campus life. The new site also provides a custom staff directory where users can search for faculty and staff members by department, location or their name.
“Third Wave Digital helped bring our vision to life through a website that truly reflects who we are,” said Jake Lee, Director of Information Systems at CACC.“From the beginning, our goal was to create a site that's responsive, easy to navigate, and centered around our students. Their team listened, collaborated, and delivered thoughtful solutions that exceeded our expectations. We couldn't be happier with the result. Go Trojans!”
The redesign is part of CACC's ongoing efforts to enhance the overall student experience and better serve the needs of its diverse community. The website aims to provide students with the tools and resources they need to succeed, both academically and personally.
The redesigned website is now live and can be accessed at . Students, faculty, and prospective students are encouraged to explore the new site and take advantage of its enhanced features.
