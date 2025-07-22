Rs 33,081 Cr Approved To States From FY22 To FY26 To Boost Health Infra: Govt
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Jadhav highlighted the measures under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to develop capacities of health systems and institutions across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. Better infrastructure can help prepare health systems to effectively respond
to the current and future pandemics or disasters.
“Administrative approvals have been accorded to States/UTs for FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24, FY 2024-25, and FY 2025-26 for an amount of Rs 33081.82 Crore,” Jadhav said.
The amount has been utilised to construct and strengthen "10,609 building less- Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs); 5,456 urban AAMs; 2,151 block public health units (BPHUs); 744 integrated public health laboratories (IPHLs) at district level and 621 critical care hospital blocks (CCBs),” the Minister added.
PM-ABHIM is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) with some Central Sector Components (CS), which has an outlay of Rs. 64,180 Crores for the scheme period (2021-22 to 2025-26).
The scheme aims for the construction of 17,788 building-less Sub-Centres as Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness centres, now known as AAMs, during the period.
Further, it also aims to establish 11,024 health and wellness centres, now known as U-AAMs, in urban areas with a focus on slum and slum like areas; 3,382 BPHUs at the block level; 730 district IPHLs in the country, wherein each district will have one such lab.
The funds will also be utilised to establish 602 CCBs in all districts with a population of more than 5 lakhs.
