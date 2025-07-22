Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav Skips Black Dress Protest, Says 'Simple Living, High Thinking'
Tej Pratap marked his attendance, spoke briefly to the media, and then left for his residence without participating in the House proceedings.
When questioned by the media on why he did not wear black like other opposition MLAs, Tej Pratap replied,“We have not come today in black kurta; we have been living like this since the beginning. Simple living, high thinking.”
He added humorously,“We wear a black kurta on Saturday. Saturn planet is on me, right... that is why I wear a black kurta on Saturday.”
Responding to questions about his absence during the ongoing session, Tej Pratap said,“I am coming to the House and marking my attendance,” adding that his voice“is getting louder whether inside or outside.”
When asked about his election plans, Tej Pratap stated that the details would be revealed later.
On being questioned about his participation in the opposition's protest, he affirmed,“The protest is going on; we are involved in it.”
Regarding BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul's suggestion that Nitish Kumar should become Vice President, Tej Pratap said,“What he should become and what not, only they will know.”
On the uproar in the Assembly over the voter list revision, he remarked,“The government is not addressing the issues like SIR and rampant crime; hence, the uproar.”
On the second day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly's monsoon session, opposition MLAs created a ruckus demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, forcing repeated adjournments.
The opposition MLAs entered the well of the House, picked up a chair in front of the Speaker and raised slogans demanding a debate on voter list revision.
Following the incident, Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav strictly warned the MLAs to maintain order in the House.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment