United States Declares Exiting UNESCO Again

2025-07-22 09:17:33
(MENAFN) The United States has declared its intention to withdraw from UNESCO for the third time, with the decision taking effect on December 31, 2026.

The move stems from the agency’s 2011 decision to accept Palestine as a full member and ongoing ideological differences with the Trump "America First" doctrine.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, Washington expressed dissatisfaction with UNESCO’s direction and alignment with international initiatives that clash with its national policies.

“Today, the United States informed Director-General Audrey Azoulay of the United States’ decision to withdraw from UNESCO," said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

She emphasized that remaining part of the Paris-headquartered organization "is not in the national interest" of the U.S.

Bruce further argued that the agency promotes "divisive social and cultural causes" and continues to concentrate on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

She described these efforts as a "globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy."

She also criticized UNESCO's earlier decision to include Palestine as a member state, labeling it "highly problematic, contrary to US policy."

Bruce claimed this move has amplified "anti-Israel" sentiments within the organization.

