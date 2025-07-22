Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Hey Glitterbomb' Breaks Into Top 10 Of Ingram Spark's Self-Help Category As Early Readers Rave


2025-07-22 09:16:53
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just weeks ahead of its official release on July 23 , Kari Ginsburg's debut book, Hey Glitterbomb: A No BS Guide to Being Too Much, Taking Up Space, and Loving the Legacy You Create , has cracked the Top 10 in the SELF-HELP / Personal Growth / Happiness category on Ingram Spark, marking a powerful debut and resonating deeply with early readers.

Written by executive coach and founder of Uproar Coaching, Kari Ginsburg, Hey Glitterbomb is a candid, joyful, and radically honest roadmap for those who've been told they're "too much"-and are ready to own it.

Since opening for presale, Hey Glitterbomb has received a wave of enthusiastic responses. Readers describe it as:

" Funny, heartfelt, and it called me out in ways I wasn't expecting. GET YOUR COPY. "

" It feels like I'm learning from a trusted friend. I keep reading more than I planned to. "

" It's brilliant. I loved all the frameworks, worksheets, prompts, and exercises. It's like talking with you. "

Part coaching guide, part memoir, part pep talk in glitter, Hey Glitterbomb helps readers embrace their power, navigate change, and dismantle beige expectations-with humor, heart, and actual tools they can use.

Hey Glitterbomb is available through Bookshop , with a portion of each sale supporting independent bookstores.

About the Author:
 Kari Ginsburg is an executive coach, speaker, and founder of Uproar Coaching. For five years, she's helped high-achieving professionals rewrite their stories, lead courageously, and make beautiful chaos. This is her first book.

Website:
Purchase Link:
Publication Date: July 23, 2025
ISBN: 979-8-9928075-2-3

SOURCE Kari Ginsburg

